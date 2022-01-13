Youth arrested for raping minor girl two months ago

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested a youth for raping a 17-year-old girl from Jogeshwari area (in Waluj Mahanagar) two months ago. The accused Sadik Shaikh (26, Jogeshwari) is booked under atrocity case.

The victim Sunaina (17 years and nine months) stays with her parents in Jogeshwari locality. Her father was working as a school bus driver, but was jobless for the past one year due to pandemic situation. As a result, the victim's parents to meet daily needs of the family borrowed a handloan from Sadik. Hence, the accused would use to visit their home frequently in connection with monetary transaction. Few months ago, Sunaina's parents started a tea stall in Bidkin locality. On

November 16, 2021, the victim's parents as usual left their home for business. Sunaina was alone in the house and was trying to wear a saree. Co-incidentally, the accused came inside the house and locked the door from inside. Sadik raped and threatened her of dire consequences. It is learnt that the accused during his visits to home in absence of family was misbehaving with the victim for the past one and a half months, but the victim had not informed the family members in fear of Sadik. This encouraged the accused to commit the heinous crime.

Mother noticed change in daughter

The victim started to remain silent since many days after the incident. Her mother noticed the change in her daughter. Later on, she took Sunaina into her confidence, who then narrated the whole incident, to her. The parents of victim then took her to the police station and lodged complaint against Sadik. Accordingly, the police booked and arrested the accused. Further investigation is on by assistant commissioner of police Vivek Saraf.