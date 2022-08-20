Youth attack with knife

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A youth of the Govinda Group was attacked with a knife over a petty reason during the Dahi Handi celebration at Connaught Place on Friday evening.

In the attack, Deepak Kisan Bhokare (35, Kachiwada, Chelipura) was severely injured while a case has been registered against the accused Pravin Shankar Tupe (Naregaon) with Cidco police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Bhokare, he had gone to Connaught place on Friday evening with the Govinda Troop. Here, he had a quarrel with Pravin over petty reason. Pravin attacked Bhokare and his friend Chetan Kanhapure with a knife. Both were admitted to the hospital after the incident.