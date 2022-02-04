Youth attacks principal and superintendent with sword

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

A youth attacked the principal and the superintendent of a school in Kannad with a sword on Friday afternoon. A case has been registered against Majid Jameel Sheikh (23, Makranpur) at the city police station.

According to police, Abasaheb Pandit Chavan (55), principal of Karmaveer Kakasaheb Deshmukh School in Kankavatinagar near Kannad and Santosh Radhakisan Jadhav, superintendent were standing in the school premises. Majid was standing at the entrance of the school. Seeing Chavan, he approached him and asked him why he sent his photos to his father on the mobile phone and threatened Chavan with dire consequences. The teachers decided to go to Majid's house to explain the incident to his father. But before reaching his house in Makranpur, Majid attacked Jadhav with a sword and hit Jadhav on the shoulder. He then hit Chavan in the neck with the intention of killing him. However, he managed to dodge the hit and took it on the shoulder. The second blow hit the left ear. The teachers tried to catch him. However, he escaped. Upon receiving the information, PSI Dinesh Jadhav rushed to the spot and admitted the duo to the rural hospital. A case has been registered against Majid and PSI Sachin Khatke is further investigating the case. Jadhav has deployed three squads to arrest Majid. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has caused a stir in the tehsil.

Teachers protest after the incident

The teachers union members came together and demanded immediate arrest of the culprit. In protest of this incident, it was decided to close all the schools in the tehsil on Saturday. The members said that if the accused is not arrested within 24 hours, they will protest in front of the police station.