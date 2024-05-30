Youth attempted to murder over wrong parking of car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to an old family feud, six individuals attacked a young man with kicks and punches and attempted to murder him by stabbing him in the stomach. This incident took place in Garkheda's Lane No. 5 at 9 PM on May 28.

Adil Shaikh Tahir Shaikh (20) has an old family enmity with his cousin and the main accused in the incident, Shaikh Rauf Shaikh Yakub. This animosity has persisted in Rauf’s mind, leading to frequent conflicts between them. On the night of May 28, Adil and his accomplice Baba Shaikh Mohd Shaikh parked their car in front of Rauf’s house. This reignited the old dispute, and Rauf, along with Imran, Shaikh Shehzadi Yakub, Asif Patel, Yakub Shaikh Kalu Shaikh, and two others, assaulted the duo with hand blows. Rauf then took out a knife and directly stabbed Adil in the stomach. As a result, Adil collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely and unconscious. The locals rushed him to the hospital.

Following the incident, a case was registered against all the attackers at Jawaharnagar Police Station. The assistant police inspector Dilip Chandan arrested Rauf, while the other accused remain absconding.