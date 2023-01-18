Youth beheaded in Waluj identified

Aurangabad

A youth was found murdered brutally by beheading in Patheja Forgings Company in Waluj industrial area on Sunday. The police have traced the identity of the victim as Ajay Vyankatrao Nilvarna alias Deshmukh (21, Manglure, Manvat, Parbhani, presently living at Ranjangaon, Waluj). The police are now searching for his murderers.

Police said, on Tuesday, the police received the information that son of a truck driver Vyankatrao Deshmukh was missing from Ranjangaon. They showed the photo of the murder victim to his relatives and they identified him as Ajay. He and his mother worked as contractual workers in a company. He habitually used to remain away from from the house for several days. Hence, his family members did not try to find him. The mystery of the murder continues and the police have established five teams for investigation.