Youth brutally beheaded in Waluj industrial area

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Around 25 years old unidentified youth was murdered brutally by beheading in a dormant Phateja Forgings company in the Waluj MIDC area. The incident came to the fore on Sunday at around 10 am. The body of the victim was found in a half-burnt condition.

Police said a resident Sandeep Narvade (Vitava) informed the Waluj MIDC police that a youth has been murdered in Phateja Forgings company on Sunday morning. PI Sachin Ingole, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API Madansingh Ghunawat, PSI Sachin Shinde, Chetan Ogale, Avinash Dhage, Yashwant Gobade, and others rushed and inspected the spot. A youth was found lying in a ditch covered with branches and soil in the backside of the company. The murderer to destroy the evidence tried to burn the body and the head in the ditch with dried branches and plastic bags and then covered the ditch.

The unidentified murderer beheaded the youth with a sharp weapon and tried to burn the body. Half of the body of the victim was burnt. His pant and boots were also half burnt. A big stone with blood stains was lying near the ditch. On his right hand, the name ‘Chhatrapati’ has been tattooed and he has rings on the fingers of his left hand.

The forensic lab team led by API Pargaonkar and others rushed to the spot and collected the samples. A dog squad was also called.

Based on a complaint lodged by PSI Sandeep Shinde, a case has been registered against an unidentified murderer. The second PI Ganesh Tathe is further investigating the case.

Phateja forgings is a dormant company for the past two decades. The machinery from the company is missing. People have dug murum from the company premises and hence there are deep ditches everywhere. The police opined that the murderer is well aware of this place and the murder possibly occurred on Saturday night. The police are trying to trace the identity of the victim.