Youth claiming job on compassionate grounds gets justice after 11 years

Aurangabad, May 6:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice S G Mehre has ordered the Osmanabad Zilla Parishad to award a job to the petitioner, instead of his mother, on compassionate ground.

The legal heir of a deceased government servant got justice after a struggle of 11 years.

According to the petition, Laxmikant Bhagwan More (a tracer in Osmanabad ZP), while in service, died on August 11, 2011. He was survived by wife and a 10-year-old son. Hence the deceased’s wife applied for job on compassionate ground. As per the government norms, her name was included in the waiting list. However, when she could not get the job even after attaining the age of 45 years, the woman submitted an application requesting the ZP to appoint her son (instead of herself) on compassionate ground and replace her name in the the waiting list. However, the ZP rejected her plea giving a reference of one government resolution (GR).

Meanwhile, the lady’s son completed 18 years of his age and he applied for the job on compassionate ground as per the government order. The ZP, did not pay heed to his application. Hence through Adv Krishna Rodge, he filed a petition in the High Court.

The bench gave the above verdict referring to a similiar case of one Dnyaneshwar Musane versus the Government of Maharashtra, the High Court has observed that the government’s decision taken on May 20, 2015 depicts whims and violates the Indian Constitution.

The bench directed the ZP to include the name of the son, who has applied for the job on compassionate ground, in the waiting list since the day he attained the age of adulthood and give him the job.