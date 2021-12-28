Youth climb-ups tower on tehsil office campus

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

An angry youth climbed up a tower on the tehsil office campus to attract the attention of the administration towards his demand of suspending the membership of the MLA (Aurangabad East) Atul Save. The youth Sambhaji Bhosale was observing a strike, in front of the district collectorate, for the past few days. However, the administration had not taken any cognizance of it. The youth claimed that the above BJP MLA is corrupt. Hence, should be taken in this regard.

The 'Sholay' film style drama lasted for more than three hours. The employees and staff from the office of sub-divisional officer, rural and additional tehsildar gathered to witness the happenings taking place during the starting of office hours. Sensation prevailed on the tehsil office campus. Bhosale climbed up the tower and was shouting slogans. Later on, the onlookers informed the police about the incident.

While speaking to media persons, before the police, Bhosale said, " MLA Save is corrupt and with the nexus of police leave no stone unturned to trouble me. He is responsible for my present situation. He mentioned having sent evidence against Save to the speaker and assembly chairperson, but he has not been suspended. Hence, I will continue my agitation, in future."

Acting upon the information, the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta also reached the spot to handle the situation. The winter session of the cabinet is underway in Mumbai, therefore, he reached the spot so as to ensure that the agitation news does not get viral on social media. The requests made by the cops to come down from the tower were in vain. Later on, the CP gave him assurance, and Bhosale got down. Police took him into their possession.

Ready to submit resignation?

When contacted the MLA Save said," I am ready to tender my resignation provided at least one evidence proving my corruption. He should give some evidence to prove allegations against me. He had also met the commissioner of police four times. He is also claiming that he had sent evidence to the chairman of the legislative assembly, but he has not instigated any action against me, so far."