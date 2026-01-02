Youth commits suicide by hanging in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Vaijapur. The tragic incident came to light on Thursday morning in Patil Galli area of Vaijapur. The deceased has been identified as Amol Gulabrao Jore (28).

Amol Jore, a resident of Vaijapur, had completed his nursing education and was working at the 200-bed hospital in Shirdi. On the night of 31 December, he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself with a wire in the bathroom of his house. The incident came to the notice of family members when they woke up in the morning, following which there was a commotion.

He was immediately taken down and rushed to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were performed amid a grief-stricken atmosphere.

Amol is survived by his parents and one brother. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. An accidental death report has been registered at the Vaijapur police station. Further investigation is being carried out by head constable Ramkrishna Kavade.

