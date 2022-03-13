Youth commits suicide by jumping in well

Aurangabad, March 13:

A youth committed suicide by jumping in a well, where Lord Ganesh Idols are immersed in Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Sukhdev Shinde (26).

Local residents said, Anil came near the well on his motorcycle (MH20 AW 6746) at around 5 pm and jumped in the well. The residents informed the Mukundwadi police immediate. PI Brahma Giri and his team rushed to the spot. The fire brigade jawan took Anil out of the well. A case of accidental death has been registered with Mukundwadi police station. The reason of suicide was not known.