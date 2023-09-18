Youth commits suicide for Maratha quota in Nanded; Community members unleash their anger on streets

Nanded

The Maratha reservation agitation took a serious turn after a youth hailing from a village in Himayatnagar tehsil of the district hanged himself to death leaving a suicide note behind, at his village on Sunday midnight.

Youths on hunger strike

The deceased, identified as Sudarshan Dnyaneshwar Devarai, was a resident of village Kamari in the tehsil. A group of Maratha youths was on a hunger strike for the reservation at the village for the past two days. Sudarshan was hopeful of securing reservation but was disappointed by the perceived lack of progress, which prompted him to take the extreme step.

Blames govt in suicide note

A suicide note was discovered at the spot in which Sudarshan had penned, "I, Sudarshan Dnyaneshwar Devarai, am taking this drastic step because of the government's inaction in securing reservation for the Maratha community." His body was sent to the Government Rural Hospital in Himayatnagar.

Villagers demand minister’s visit

Reacting over the incident, members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj decided not to accept Sudarshan's body until the guardian minister personally comes to the village and addresses their concerns. However, on the intervention of the police officials, the demand was withdrawn.

Repercussions seen on streets

Some youths from the area took out a morcha to the Himayatnagar police station while others burnt tyres on the road and appealed to all traders to close their shops. A shop was also vandalized at this time.

Senior officials reach Himayatnagar

A memorandum was given to the tehsildar asking the government to give reservation to the community and a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Taking cognizance of this, district collector Abhijit Raut came to Himayatnagar and discussed with the Maratha community members. The collector was accompanied by SP Krishna Kokate and additional SP Khanderai Dharne.