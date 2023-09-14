Youth creating tension with sword arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a 19-year-old youth creating tension by wandering with a sword in the Jogeshwari area on Thursday. The arrested has been identified as Suraj Namdev Dubile (Jogeshwari).

Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Deepak Rothe and others were implementing a combing operation to search the on record and banished criminals on Thursday. They received the information that Suraj Dubile was threatening the people with a sword. The police team rushed to the spot and immediately arrested him. They seized a sword from her. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.