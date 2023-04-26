Youth dies of electrocution in showroom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 31-year-old youth died of electrocution while washing a car at a service centre of a car showroom on Beed bypass on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shailendra Rajendra Sarnaik (Gawalipura, Cantonment). Police said that Shailendra Sarnik was working in the car showroom of Beed bypass.

He sustained severe electricity shock while washing a car, at 6 pm on Tuesday. He fell unconscious and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Shailendra died while undergoing treatment at GMCH. A case of accidental death at Satara Police Station. C A Gawande is on the case.