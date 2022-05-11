Youth eloping minor girls arrested

Aurangabad, May 11:

The Karmad police on Wednesday morning arrested a youth Sagar alias Ajay Ambadas Makasare (22, Mehboobkheda, Aurangabad tehsil) for eloping two minor girls. Sessions judge S K Kulkarni remanded the accused in the police custody till May 13.

According to a complaint lodged by a woman with Karmad police station, her 16-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old girl in her relation were missing on May 9 night.

The police investigated and arrested Sagar in the wee hours on Wednesday from Ghanegaon. The police took the two minor girls in the custody. The victims refused to conduct the medical tests and later they were handed over to their parents temporarily.

Sagar was produced before the court and he has been remanded into police custody till May 13. Assistant public prosecutor requested to the court for his custody.