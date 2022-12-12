Youth falls from stadium’s gallery, dies

Aurangabad :

A 20-year-old youth who fell from Garware Stadium’s gallery died on Sunday evening. A case of accidenal death was registered with MIDC Cidco Police Station. The deceased has been idenfied as Ajay Bharat Khotkar (N-7, Cidco, Ambedkarnagar).

Police said that Ajay Khotkar was sitting in the gallery of the stadium. After drinking liquor, he fell from it.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On receiving information, police inspector of MIDC Cidco Police Station Gautam Patare, Assistant PI Shivaji Choure, PSIs Sachin Jadhav, Atamaram Ghuge along with other police personnel rushed towards the spot and found that Ajay was injured after falling from stadium’s gallery. During police enquiry, it aso came to light that he was drunkard. Constable Bapurao Bawaskar is on the case.