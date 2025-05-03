Youth found dead by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old youth was found dead by suicide on Saturday morning, hanging from a lemon tree in the Mukundwadi area.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Vahule, a resident of Santoshi Matanagar in Mukundwadi. The body was first spotted by municipal sanitation workers during their routine morning rounds. They immediately informed the Mukundwadi Police, who reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Preliminary investigation suggests suicide, though the exact reason behind the act remains unclear. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Mukundwadi Police Station.