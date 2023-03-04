Youth found dead in Harsul lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was found dead in the Harsul lake on Saturday afternoon. The police called the fire brigade jawans and took out the dead body. The deceased has been identified as Aamer Jamil Shah (21). A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station.

Amer left his house on Friday morning but did not return. His body was found in Harsul Lake on Saturday at around 2 pm. The police send the body for post mortem. The reason of death was not known while the police are further investigating the case.