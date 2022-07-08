Youth found in unconscious state dies

Aurangabad, July 8:

A 25-year-old youth found in unconscious condition near Abbas Petrol Pump on Aurangabad - Nagar Highway died at Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Balaji Manikrao Gujkar (Pandharpur).

Balaji was found in unconscious condition at around 8.15 pm. The police took him to GMCH where the doctors declared him dead at around 9 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.