Youth gone to meet uncle dies in accident

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A youth gone with his wife and eight-month-old son to meet his ailing uncle on the motorcycle died in an accident as a speeding car coming from the opposite direction dashed the motorcycle on Mitmita - Padegaon road on Sunday afternoon said Cantonment police station PI Kailash Deshmane.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Trambak Wagh (Mkranpur, Kannad, native of Sillod). He works as a worker in Kannad Sugar Factory. His wife Lata is seriously injured in the accident while his eight-month-old son sustains minor injuries.

Police said Vishnu went to meet his uncle who had surgery recently on his motorcycle (MH20 EH 0816) to Padegaon. While returning to Kannad, a speeding car (MH20 BY 2797) attempting to overtake a vehicle dashed Vishnu’s motorcycle near Fauzi Dhaba on Mitmita - Padegaon road. All three were thrown away from the motorcycle after the dash. Vishnu died on the spot.

The Cantonment police on receiving the information took the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. His wife and son are being treated. A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station.