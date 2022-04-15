Youth injured after being dashed by bus

Aurangabad, April 15:

A youth was seriously injured in the accident that took place on April 12 between 6:30 pm and 7 pm near a rickshaw stand at Shahnoormiya Dargah Chowk. The injured was identified as Nitin Ragade.

According to police, Nikhil Laxmanrao Nikam (Prakashnagar, N-2, Cidco) was talking to his friend Nitin Ragade while sitting on a motorcycle near the rickshaw stand at Dargah Chowk. Meanwhile, the driver of a private bus (MH-04-FK-1607) coming to Dargah Chowk from the flyover, dashed Nitin and dragged him along with his two-wheeler for about twenty feet. Nitin’s foot got stuck in the silencer of the motorcycle causing serious injuries to his thighs, knees and ankles. A case has been registered against the bus driver in the Osmanpura police station following a complaint lodged by Nikhil Nikam.