Youth injured seriously in attack with sharp weapon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old youth was injured seriously after he was attacked with a sharp weapon at Sajapur on Monday night over a money dispute.

Father of the injured Altaf Usman Shaikh (Alamgir Colony, Sajapur) lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

According to details, Osman Shaikh (55), who works in a company in the industrial area and supports his family, has two children. On the day of the incident, he left home to have dinner with his elder son and do an evening walk.

Meanwhile, he received a call from an unknown number on his mobile at around 9.30 pm. The caller told him that his son Altaf had a fight with the village youths and he was seriously injured in the incident. He has been brought to a private hospital in Sajapur. On receiving the information, Shaikh immediately reached the hospital.

They noticed that Altaf was seriously injured due to a knife attack on his stomach. On the advice of a private doctor, they immediately admitted the child to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Altaf underwent surgery at GMCH there.

Since the condition Altaf is serious, the police have registered a case against the accused Sahil Sameer Shah and Sagar Kedare (both residents of Sajapur) and others at the MIDC Waluj Police Station on the complaint of Osman Shaikh.

Accused arrested

Accused Sahil Sameer Shah, Sagar Kedare and others had an argument with Altaf on Monday night in Sajapur over a money dispute. As a result, Sagar Kedare stabbed Altaf in the stomach with a knife, while Sahil Shah and others kicked and punched him, causing serious injuries. After receiving information about the incident, the police immediately arrested the accused.