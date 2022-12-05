Youth killed over money matter

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A missing youth from Aurala village in Kannad tehsil was found tied in a plastic bag in a pile In Pekadwadi Ghat on Thursday. The Aurangabad rural police investigated and solved the case in just 48 hours. The police arrested the suspects Pandharinath Parasram Waghchaure, Kakasaheb Parasram Waghchaure (Dhangarwadi, Kannad) and Dinesh alias Pappu Shantaram Salunkhe (Kavitkheda, Kannad).

Police said, a 21-year-old youth Sagar Jaiswal ran hotels in Kolwadi and Aurala areas. His family members lodged a complaint with Deogaon Rangari police station on November 21 that he was missing. On December 1 afternoon, he was found dead tied in a plastic bag in a pipe in the Ghat. The police registered a murder case and started an investigation.

It was found that accused Pandharinath and Dinesh had taken a hand-loan from Sagar. As they were not returning, Sagar used to frequently pursue them for his money and used to insult them in public. Hence, they decided to finish him. On November 20, they called him to Pekadwadi Shivar on the pretext to pay him money. When Sagar went there, they murdered him by smashing his head with a hammer and stone. They then tied his body in a saree and put it in a plastic bag. They then put the bag in a pipe under a bridge in the Ghat. The accused also took his gold chain, earring and rings. As Sagar did not return on November 20, his family members lodged his missing complaint on November 21.

On December 1, Pekadwadi police patil Asaram Kalal informed the Aurangabad rural police that a dead body is lying under a bridge in the Ghat. When the identity of the dead body was confirmed, local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav, API Tatyarao Bhalerao started the investigation and arrested Pandharinath, Kakasaheb and Dinesh. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they killed Sagar over money matters.