Youth kills father by screwdriver over monetary dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 30-year-old youth brutally murdered his 60-year-old father by stabbing him in the stomach with a screwdriver while he was asleep on Tuesday early morning. The heinous incident had taken place at Deepnagar in Satara locality. The deceased has been identified as Shrikrishna Waman Patil (Deluxe Park, Deepnagar, Satara), while the name of the accused son is Rohit Patil.

Shrikrishna retired as an operator from MSEDCL in 2021. He was staying with his wife Babita (52), Rohit, and daughter Gauri (18). Gauri is a 12th-standard student, while Rohit has completed his engineering education. Rohit had started a laundry business and was also simultaneously trading in the share market. The pandemic period proved to be a golden period for Rohit in terms of investment. This increased his confidence. He then procured money on interest from investors and invested in the share market. However, things changed in the last two years and Rohit sustained heavy financial losses due to the occurrence of highs and lows in the share market.

When the investors pressed to return their money, the father sold out his 2 acres of land and repaid the dues. In the meantime, the laundry business also stopped. However, after some time, Rohit again planned to invest the money as his father had agriculture land and was also getting a pension. However, Shrikrishna refused to give him money at any cost. Rohit got hurt and was harbouring a grudge against his father. When the trading was at its peak, Rohit’s personal investment portfolio was in the range of Rs 35 lakh. He had also procured an insurance policy for the family.

Hence Rohit hatched a plan to kill his father and project it as if he had been killed in a dacoity attack, and after proving it, he was planning to get the insurance money.

Research on internet

For the past eight days, Rohit started giving sleeping pills (in powdered form) to his father through various mediums, but when it did not work, he got worried. On Monday afternoon, he stepped out of home and consumed beer in Osmanpura. In the meantime, he surfed various websites and channels on the internet to learn how to strangulate, how to perform the murder, and how to commit suicide. Later on, he returned home. On the same night, he mixed sleeping pills in the ice cream and offered it to his father.

At 5 am, he went underground where his father was fast asleep. Rohit went near and strangulated his neck. His father resisted using all his energy and even kicked him. Before his father understood, Rohit took a screwdriver and stabbed his stomach several times. Later on, he went upstairs and also tried to kill his mother.

After some time, Gauri went to wake up her father and was shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood. She ran away outside the house. In the meantime, Rohit made an unsuccessful attempt to commit suicide. Later on, he called his sister on the phone and told her to come home. Rohit then told his mother and sister to tell people that Baba’s friend had come to our house and he had killed him and also fled away with ornaments and other valuables. Rohit also told the duo to tell people that the attackers also tried to kill him. He then scattered all the articles and items in the house and started crying.

Sniffer dog revealed the mystery

As soon as the Satara police station received the call of dacoity, the police inspector Brahma Giri, PSI Dilip Bachate and team comprising Amol Kamthe, and Nandkumar Bhandari reached the spot. The crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, API Kashinath Mahandule, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, and Sandeep Solunke also reached the murder spot. The police pressed the sniffer dog. The dog sniffed the body and straight away went near Rohit and stopped. This made him restless. Hence crime branch’s Gurme and Bodkhe detained him and when pressed hard, he confessed to his crime during the investigation.