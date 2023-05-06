Youth murdered on his birthday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth after partying with his friends on his birthday in a hotel on Friday night was found dead in a canal near Dongargaon Phata in Sillod tehsil on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Jadusingh Bamnawat (28, Wanjola, Sillod).

Santosh worked as a mechanic in a garage at Bhavan Maniknagar in Wanjola. On his birthday on May 5, he promised a party to his friends in the evening. After completing his work in the evening, he and his friends went to Hotel Garva near Dongargaon Phata. However, Santosh’s body was found in a canal near Dongargaon Phata on Saturday morning.

On receiving the information, Sillod Rural police PI Sitaram Mehetre and other officers rushed to the spot. A dog squad was also called on the spot. The body was taken to the sub-district hospital at Sillod.

Meanwhile, Santosh’s family members and relatives gathered at the hospital in large numbers. The police have taken his friends gone with him to party into custody and started the investigation.

Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, acting sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav, crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, and others also visited and inspected the spot.