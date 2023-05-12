Youth on the way to wedding killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was killed on the spot after a speeding truck dashed his motorcycle from behind. The incident occurred on the Solapur-Dhule highway near Kalimath Phata on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Rajendra Tajne (29, Dhamori, Kopargaon).

According to police, Dheeraj was working in a company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He was on the way to Upla to attend a marriage ceremony on his motorcycle (MH-17-AF-4837). Meanwhile, a truck (MH-18-AA-1268) dashed his motorcycle from behind near Kalimath Phata on the Solapur-Dhule highway. The truck overturned on the road. The impact was so severe that Dheeraj died on the spot. Getting information, PSI Tatyarao Bhalerao reached the spot and sent the dead body to the Kannad rural hospital. Truck driver Shaikh Abid Hussain (Dhule) was arrested by the police. A case has been registered in the Kannad rural police station.