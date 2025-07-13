Youth robbed at blade-point near Pundliknagar toilet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three unidentified men robbed a youth at blade-point near a public toilet on Pundliknagar Road on Friday evening.

The victim, Pravin Machhindra Jadhav of Navnath Nagar, was standing near the toilet when one man around 21 years old approached him with two others. One of them pressed a blade to Jadhav’s neck while the group assaulted him. They then forced him and his two-wheeler to the nearby Super Wine Shop, where they stole Rs 4,700 kept in the vehicle’s storage. Jadhav later lodged a complaint at Pundliknagar police station. Police sub-inspector Mhaske is investigating.