Youth working in mine gets crushed by stone, dies

Both legs crushed, one gets separated from body

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

A 22-year-old youth working in a mine in Ekod-Pachod area died after bring crushed under stone and rubble that fell from the top of the mountain. The incident occured on August 8. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Ursik (Phulenagar, Harsul).

According to police, Shaikh Akbar worked as a breaker operator in a mine in Ekod-Pachod area. On Monday, he started breaking stones in the mine when suddenly some rubble and stone fell on him. The stones crushed both his legs. The nearby workers noticed the incident and admitted him to the government medical college and hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chikalthana police station. PSI Prakash Shinde is further investigating the case.

Akbar's broken leg remained in the mine

Both legs of Sheikh Akbar were broken after being crushed under the stones. When the relatives saw his body, they did not see one of his legs. Hence they denied accepting the body. The Chikalthana police then went to the mine to find his leg. After a brief search, the police found his leg stuck in the debris. They brought it to the GMCH, after which the body of Akbar was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.