Youth's skull fractured in attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man suffered a fractured skull after being brutally attacked with an iron rod in Sanjaynagar recently.

The victim, Shubham Raju Sonawane (resident of Sanjaynagar), required 22 stitches to his head after the violent assault, which stemmed from an old dispute. The assault, which occurred at 9.30 pm. The accused, Sanket Prakash Bhivasne, confronted Shubham and demanded he call his brother for a meeting. When Shubham refused, Sanket allegedly attacked him, leaving him with severe head injuries that required 22 stitches.

A case has been registered against Sanket at the Mukundwadi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.