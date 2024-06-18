YouTube channel owner booked for false news on Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jawaharnagar police registered a case late Monday night against the founder of a YouTube channel for spreading false news that had created sensation in the community about the leader of the Maratha Reservation Movement, Manoj Jarange.

According to a complaint lodged by Sunil Kotkar, the coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, he, along with his colleagues Ajay Salunke, Nilesh Dhawale, Bharat Kadam, Pandharinath Godse, Ashok More, Sachin Misal, Devidas Padhe, Kavita Patil, Deepali Patil, and other community members, went to visit Manoj Jarange at a private hospital in Ulkanagari on Monday night. While they were discussing, they learned that the channel "News With Komal" had broadcast false news about Manoj Jarange’s death, which had gone viral on social media. The complainant and his colleagues watched the news and realising that the channel owner had spread false news about Manoj Jarange to incite enmity among various communities, Kotkar complained to the Jawaharnagar police station. The police have registered a case against the news channel owner and further investigation is on.