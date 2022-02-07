Yuva Sena demands action against Kashyap Gang

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The youths of Pundliknagar have started a gang in the name of notorious goon Durlabh Kashyap from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and they threaten the residents in the Pundliknagar, Hanumannagr, Bharatnagar and nearby areas. They tease women and demand ransom to the residents. The Yuva Sena has submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta demanding stern action against the Kashyap Gang.

The Kashyap Gang member brutally attacked a youth Shubham Mangate in the jurisdiction of Pundliknagar police station on Saturday night. The members of this gang had also killed a youth Shinde during the Shiv Jayanti process, a few days back and later murder a youth named Rajput. The illegal activities of this gang is on a rise.

The Yuva Sena demanded that stern action should be taken to completely bust the gang. Similarly, action should be taken against the drug peddlers selling sedative pills in this area. They also demanded to establish a police chowki in this area.

The Yuva Sena delegation included former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, district youth officer Hanumant Shinde, coordinator Sandeep Lingayat, Sagar Patil, Ganesh Telure, Kiran Tupe, Sagar Kharge, Shekhar Jadhav and others.