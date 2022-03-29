Yuva Sena determines to win all Senate seats

Aurangabad, March 29:

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai urged the office-bearers to contest the Senate elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) with all strength.

He was speaking in ‘Nishchay Melawa’ organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Tuesday.

Varun Sardesai said that the office-bearers were appointed and the party was expanded in all the four districts of Aurangabad division, yet, all the 10 seats of the Senate election were not won by the office-bearers.

The youth wing of Sena will launch a State-level membership registration campaign on April 15.

He said that around 15 lakh ‘Yuva Sainiks’ will be connected with the youth wing in 15 days drive.

“Like Mumbai, we want to win all the Senate seats of each university. A seven-member committee was set up in Bamu to guide the election. Amey Ghole was made its president. Rajendra Janjal, Rishikesh Khaire, Sagar Karande were also included in the committee.

The committee was asked to ensure the victory of all the 10 posts of the Senate. Each tehsil-level president was given the target of member registration.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire asked the members to enhance their strength in both the universities of Marathwada.

He said that the strength of the BJP can be judged on the basis of votes (less than 50 per cent) obtained by their candidate in Marathwada graduates elections.

Senator of University of Mumbai Supriya Karande, divisional secretary of the wing Nikhil Walekar and other office-bearers were present.