Zone officials accused of passing buck upon each other

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the past five years, there have been no elected representatives in the municipal corporation, resulting in the zone offices’ machinery becoming extremely sluggish. Even when ordinary citizens lodge complaints about basic civic amenities, no action is taken. This has become increasingly evident over the past few years.

It is particularly noteworthy that junior and deputy engineers do not even visit residential areas to inspect civic problems. In New Hanumannagar, drainage water has been flowing continuously for the last six months, yet officials continue to make excuses and delay action.

Near Surashe’s shop in lane no. 4, residents are facing a serious drainage issue. The drainage line frequently gets choked, causing sewage water to flow back into people’s homes. Residents have been calling private workers to temporarily clear the chokes.

When citizens approached the officers and staff of Zone No. 6, they were told that this area falls under Zone No. 7, and the complaint was dismissed. However, officials from Zone No. 7 have refused to take responsibility, saying the area does not fall under their jurisdiction.

Even when residents call the concerned officers, no one responds. Due to the filth and foul odour, the residents are in great distress.