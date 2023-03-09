ZP education superintendent has property worth crores

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-corruption bureau arrested a salary superintendent of ZP primary education department on Wednesday red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a teacher for sanctioning the medical bills of his cancer-affected wife. The arrested superintendent Dilip Jeulkar has been remanded in police custody for two days, said ACB SP Sandeep Atole.

Jeulkar demanded 20 percent of the total medical bills amount of Rs 6.62 lakh to the teacher. However, the teacher was not willing to pay the money and he complained to ACB. The officers then laid a trap in the ZP office and arrested Jeulkar red-handed while accepting the bribe.

After he was arrested, the ACB officers asked him his address, but he made them wander in various parts of the city almost for two hours. When he finally told them the address, a team led by PI Hanumant Ware, Anita Etubone and others searched his house. It was unveiled that Jeulkar has enormous property including a house in Cidco N-4 worth Rs 1.20 crore, 15 tolas of gold, 830 grams of silver, Rs 45,000 cash. Similarly, Jeulkar’s lockers in various banks will be opened on Thursday, the sources said.

He earns a monthly salary of Rs 1.10 lakh. In February, his takeaway salary was Rs 18,381 after various deductions. Still, he has property worth crores of rupees. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station, while PSI Sandeep Rajput is further investigating the case.

ACB has received a few more complaints in which, the complainants have mentioned that Jeulkar has taken 20 percent amount from them.

Meanwhile, a piece of paper on which the details of the property of Jeulkar is getting viral on social media. The ACB is investigating in this direction, the sources said.