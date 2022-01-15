ZP members adopt 23 resolutions for demolition of old buildings, structures

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Members of Zilla Parishad (ZP) in their recent meeting adopted 23 resolutions for the demolition of dilapidated schools, classrooms, anganwadis and water tanks in the district.

The members took the decision to construct new school rooms, anganwadi building and other structures after their demolition.

All the ZP members whose term will end soon are working hard to get all the planned work done in their circle.

During the last two recent general body meetings, they tabled and passed 23 resolutions of demolition. The proposals were related to demolishing dilapidated old school rooms, anganwadi rooms, hospitals and water tanks. The new constructions will be done after demolishing the water tank and dilapidated buildings.

After the structural audit of the old buildings, the executive engineer of the construction department has the authority to allow the demolition of the old building with depreciation value up to Rs 1 lakh while in case of demolition of buildings costing more than that, the permission of Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department is required.

These include demolition of the old water tank at Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Gangapur and Panwadod in Sillod, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar open stage at Borsar

(Vaijapur), old Gram Panchayat building at Wangi Khurd and Jalki Bazar (Sillod), storehouse at Talwada, water tank Gram Panchayat building at Borgaon Sarvani, four school rooms at Takli Khurd, threes rooms at Mhasla Bu, two school classrooms at Nandgaon, two classrooms at Dharla.