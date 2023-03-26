ZP school students selected for ISRO visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of students studying in Zilla Parishad schools of the district were selected for the visit to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under its Yuva Vogyani Karyakram initiative.

The selection test was carried and three students were selected from each tehsil of the district.

They will fly to ISRO centres at Sriharikota, Thumba and Bengaluru by plane soon.

The names of some of the selected students are as follows; Anushka Jadhav, Deepak Ubale and Vidya Jadhav (all from Zilla Parishad School of Ganori in Phulambri tehsil), Sonali Sapkal (ZP School, Nagapur, Kannad) and Vinay Meher (ZP School Zhodegaon, Gangapur). The students were felicitated by schools staff, the village sarpanch, headmasters and school committee members.

Box

The ISRO implements the ‘Young Scientist Programme’ called the ‘Yuva Vogyani Karyakram’ which will impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications, while preference will be given to rural areas. Aimed at creating awareness about emerging trends in science and technology, this programme is expected to encourage more students to pursue research and a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research or career. This initiative includes invited talks, experience sharing by eminent scientists, experimental demonstrations, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, and practical and feedback sessions.