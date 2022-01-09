ZP to open CCC in rural areas in every tehsil

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

The number of covid positive patients in rural areas has been above 50 for two days in a row. On Saturday, 54 patients were found positive. Today again the number of patients increased to 51. Considering the increasing number of patients, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) decided to start Covid Care Centers (CCC) in every tehsil in rural areas.

Last year, the covid pandemic caused havoc. Patients had to struggle to get a bed for treatment. Medical experts are of the opinion that even if the contagion of the covid virus increases, the emergency situation will not be as it was last year as the covid vaccination has been going on for six months. In rural areas, the number of patients has increased by 105 in two days. The number of active patients in rural areas increased to 192. At present covid center has been started in the rural hospital and sub-district hospital of the district.

Patients are being admitted there for treatment. However, patients who have mild symptoms have been instructed to stay in the house quarantine, said district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke. He said that at present covid patients are being admitted in rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals. As a precautionary measure, the marriage halls will be turned into CCC in case of an increase in the number of patients in future.

Priority of institutional quarantine

The district health officer said that the patient should be kept in the institutional quarantine after the patient is found positive. However, patients with mild symptoms, as well as all members of their family, may be vaccinated and may be allowed to stay at home if they have room for separate quarantine.