ZP's air hostess training scheme on hold due to elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Parishad's initiative to train aspiring air hostesses from rural areas has been put on hold due to the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The scheme, aimed at girls from backward classes and economically weaker sections, had allocated a budget of Rs 10 lakhs for training. Chief executive officer Vikas Meena had recently expressed his intent to resume the search for a training institute once the code is relaxed. The programme targets girls above 18 years of age and was supposed to be implemented in collaboration with the social welfare department and the women and child development department.

This initiative builds upon a similar scheme launched seven years ago by the then CEO Madhukarraje Ardad. However, the earlier plan's outcome fell short of expectations with the scheme receiving no funds from the government.