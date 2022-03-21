'He was too solid for me', Lakshya Sen on Viktor Axelsen
Published: March 21, 2022
Birmingham, March 21 Speaking to media, after the men's singles final of the Yonex All-England Badminton Championship, runner-up Lakshya Sen of India said about his opponent and winner Viktor Axelsen: "He was too solid for me on the defence as well as attack. He really played a good game."
Answering a question, Sen admitted: "In the beginning of the first game I gave him a lot of errors. That cost me the first game."
Sen, just 20, didn't think he was nervous. He remarked: "There was a lot of pressure before the match. But once I entered the arena, it was just another match."
Questioned about his future, the rising India exponent stated: "I feel I have been playing good badminton. It gives me a lot of confidence as well."
