Japan Open badminton: H.S. Prannoy defeats Loh Kean Yew; Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Osaka (JApan), Sep 1 Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy entered the men's singles quarterfinals at the Japan Open after defeating the former world champion and eighth-seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 22-20, 21-19 here on Thursday.

Prannoy is the last remaining Indian in the Japan Open after Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out following a 21-10, 21-16 loss to local favourite Kanta Tsuneyama.

Former world number 8, Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals of the world championships last week, brought out his best game to get the better of Loh Kean Yew in 44 minutes.

Kidambi ousted Lee Zii Jia 22-20 23-21 after knocking on the door of defeating the spirited Malaysian. In doing so, the Indian recorded his first win over Lee in three encounters.

"For me, it was more about being consistent," Kidambi said after the match.

"I've been close before playing against him. At one point I was leading 15-11 in the first game and he was playing some attacking shots, but for me, I needed to play consistently. I couldn't give away any easy points. I feel really happy. I'm definitely tired, but I'm looking forward to playing my next match."

