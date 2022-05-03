World no 1 girls junior badminton player Tasnim Mir visits IIT Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, 3 May World no 1 girls junior badminton player Tasnim Mir interacted with students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhnagar and shared her journey from a small town in Gujarat to the global sporting stage.

The special interactive event 'A Day with a Champion' was organised by the sports council of Indian institute of Technology, Gandhinagar.

The 16-year-old from Gujarat was rewarded for last year's stellar run when she had secured titles in three junior international tournaments to jump three places to grab the top position in the junior world rankings.

She started playing badminton at the age of seven under the guidance of her father, Irfan Mir. Tasnim has won eight international titles, 22 national titles, and 40 state titles. She is also the only female player who has won the Asian Junior Championship twice.

Giving some tips to the IIT students, Tasnim said, "Apart from all the strategies and practise; ultimately, the game examines your mental strength. If you are not strong mentally, you cannot play a single stroke the way you want to play. Failures are part of the game. Just focus on giving your best and work on the weak aspects to improve yourself after a failure."

She also recalled her experiences of meeting and practising with Indian badminton legends Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu.

Later in the evening, Tasnim also played an exhibition match with one of the winners of the intra-college Badminton Super League-2022 at the newly built sports complex of the Institute.

