1 Finance announces the appointment of Priyanka Redkar, Vice President – Employee Experience

Mumbai, August 27: Mumbai-based 1 Finance announces the appointment of Priyanka Redkar to serve as the organisation’s Vice President – Employee Experience. Priyanka is responsible for ensuring superior employee experience in the organisation. Her new position requires her to collaborate closely with 1 Finance’s top executives to fortify culture and human resources procedures.

1 Finance is a first-of-its-kind ecosystem bringing financial planning and advisory in India to take individuals to a state of financial well-being. The organisation is committed to ensuring the financial security of Indians and alleviating their financial worries and stresses.

Priyanka is in charge of enhancing the high-performance culture fostered by 1 Finance with the objective to boost employee productivity with the appropriate tools and processes required, which enables employees to achieve business goals and add value. She is passionate about behavioural science and creating a holistic experience in the human resources division.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & CEO, 1 Finance, mentioned, “Employee success is a high priority for us at 1 Finance, one which we deeply care about. Priyanka’s arrival comes at a time when we are bringing financial peace of mind for the first time in India. We are pleased to have Priyanka on board to head the human resources department and play a role in the development of an innovative workplace through investing in people, culture, and capabilities.”

Priyanka brings with her an extensive background in leading hire-train-deploy models, developing role-based training roadmaps, increasing employee engagement, and streamlining rewards & recognition, among others. She has managed the end-to-end employee life cycle model and coaching & mentoring initiatives in her 12+ years of work experience. She has always laid importance on the usage of personality and competency assessment tools to leverage employee lifecycle, including hiring, capability building, and career growth.

Priyanka Redkar, Vice President – Human Resources, 1 Finance, said, “It is an honour to be part of an organisation that places equal emphasis on both members as well as employee experiences. To that end, I see my role as a culture custodian in 1 Finance. I am privileged to be a part of a change in which personal finances are being looked at in the country that has never been done before at this scale.”

Human resource practices in organisations are generally deemed antiquated. Priyanka’s hiring is significant to end this notion in an ever-evolving workplace setting where being agile is important. She has an MBA in Human Resources Management and Services from N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies & Research and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) from Sathaye College, Mumbai University. Her extensive background in financial services workplace cultures will be leveraged to drive overall talent strategy and assist in the development of a dynamic and safe workplace environment.

Mumbai-based 1 Finance is backed and mentored by marquee investor Marwadi Chandarana Group — a pioneering force in India’s financial services sector that also powers successful operations in the fields of education and alternative energy. The Marwadi Chandarana Group also comprises Marwadi University, Marwadi Financial Services, Pixon, and Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).

1 Finance is reimagining the space of personal finance advisory in India by offering advice that takes into account, not just the financial status and life goals of an individual but also traits and behaviours in order to equip people with the ability to attain financial well-being. The organisation is doing this by building an ecosystem that caters to the long-term well-being of its members and aligning its goals with the interests of all other stakeholders as well, which in turn triggers a shift towards transparency in the industry at large.

