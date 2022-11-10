10 Interesting facts about Beauty Queen Ayeesha S Aiman Every Fan should know

“From her education to her foray into the Movie Industry, here are some interesting facts about the Beauty queen”

November 10: Former Beauty Queen Ayeesha S Aiman has an interesting journey so far, ever since she was crowned Miss India International 2015, Ayeesha S Aiman has been a household name in India. While she was being referred to as the “Most glamours upcoming face in the Bollywood”, the former beauty queen also proved herself by achieving so many milestones in her life. With Beauty queen title and numerous accolades to her name, the 26 years old often makes headlines but is known to keep her private life on the down low. From her Schooling to Debuting in acting, here are ten interesting facts about Ayeesha S Aiman.

Here is everything you need to know about Ayeesha S aiman. She is the perfect combo of Beauty with Brains; people are very curious about her as everyone wants to know about her education and upcoming films.

Ayeesha S Aiman hails from a highly educated professionals, her grandfather Late Ramnath Prasad was Custom and excise superintendent while her Father Shri Krishna Prasad is a business man and Mother Asha Devi is a Public Prosecutor in High Court Patna.

Aiman was born on 19 September 1996 in Patna, Bihar and did her schooling from Ravindra Balika Vidyalaya, Patna. Aiman is an Indian actress, model, and young beauty pageant titleholder. She is famous for winning the “Miss India International 2015” and she represented the state of Bihar and later on proudly represented India at Miss International 2015.

Aiman Was pursuing an Aeronautical engineering before she entered in Showbiz, she was all India entrance topper and ranked no. 1 in CWJC Aeronautical engineering entrance exam besides her Aeronautical engineering degree Aiman also holds Bachelor in physics (Hons.) degree, she secured no. 1 rank in her graduation exam as well “How Studious”, isn’t she?

Ayeesha has many titles attached to her name, Winning the coveted crown of Miss India International was milestone of her life. she was a Japan Tourism ambassador in India and represented many renowned brands, Ayeesha won the title of Asia Star Model 2018, also she was honoured with Indian Achiever’s Award 2019 and Women’s Achievers Award

Ayeesha is trained in classical Kathak dance under Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad, she is a passionate Writer and loves to write stories and Poem which she often posts on Instagram. Beauty queen is a fitness freak and love to workout daily.

Ayeesha plans to open a non -profitable University in Bihar on her Father’s name in the future. Ayeesha loves Aromatherapy, she said “she counted it as one of the best ways to wind down after a long day”.

Ayeesha S Aiman also attended National School of Drama for her acting and have taken several other workshops to brush her acting skill.

Ayeesha S Aiman was named as one of the top hottest female personalities in India by recent survey. Before her rise to fame in Mumbai, she had started her modelling carrier when she was in her school.

Ayeesha is now making her debut in the acting by National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, where she is playing a key role in the film. She Said “film India lockdown is about repercussions of Covid Pandemic on our daily lives and I am excited to be a part of this films as Film throw spotlight on government’s 21 days lockdown decision.

10. The Former Beauty queen wishes to venture into direction someday “She commented, “I do want to direct a movie someday and I have put my time and energy to work on it. I should be seriously thinking about it, my colleagues have always teased me and said, “why don’t you turn into a producer or director and make a film of your own? “maybe, a few years down the line, I should be able to live up to it but right now I am totally focusing on my acting carrier”.

Ayeesha S Aiman frequently post her glamourous videos and photos on her Instagram:

Ayeesha S. Aiman (@ayeeshasaiman) • Instagram photos and videos

Ayeesha S Aiman Facebook Page Ayeesha S Aiman | Mumbai | Facebook

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor