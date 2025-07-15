100+ IIM Calls in 1st Year: How LPT Is Redefining CAT & IPMAT Coaching in India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12: LPT, a dedicated coaching platform for competitive entrance exams like CAT, IPMAT, and CUET, has recorded a significant milestone in its very first academic cycle — 100 IIM calls from its CAT and IPMAT batches.

The platform, developed by a team with over two decades of experience in entrance test preparation, has built its offerings on a foundation of structured learning, consistent mentorship, and high-quality content. With its headquarters in Jaipur and an expanding presence across India, LPT is quickly emerging as a reliable name among serious aspirants preparing for management and undergraduate entrance exams.

While LPT as a platform focuses on IIM entrance prep, the core team behind it brings with them a legacy of 24 years in the education and test prep space. Having mentored thousands of students to success in CLAT, AILET, and judiciary exams in India, the transition into CAT and IPMAT domains is a natural evolution rather than a new venture.

At the core of LPT's success is Founder Sagar Joshi, whose entrepreneurial vision has shaped the platform into a focused and outcome-driven initiative. His clarity of purpose and long-term approach have guided LPT's growth.

Known for combining strategic thinking with academic empathy, Sagar Joshi has played a key role in shaping LPT's hybrid model, one that blends personalized mentorship with modern tools like AI-powered analytics. His hands-on involvement in academic design and student mentoring has been cited by many as a differentiating factor in their preparation journey.

100+ IIM Calls Across India

According to internal data verified by the institute, students from LPT's first-year CAT and IPMAT coaching received 100 interview calls from IIMs, including IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Ranchi. These calls reflect strong performances across both undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams.

What's particularly noteworthy is the geographical diversity of the students, with calls coming in from aspirants based not just in metro cities, but also from Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions such as Jaipur, Bhopal, and Lucknow. This points to the institute's ability to deliver quality outcomes across formats, locations, and learning preferences.

A key reason behind the success lies in LPT's carefully curated academic team, which includes alumni from IIMs, subject matter experts, and experienced test prep mentors. The teaching process goes beyond just syllabus coverage; it incorporates mentorship sessions, exam strategy workshops, and one-on-one guidance for students who need additional support.

Complementing the faculty is a scientifically designed study material and testing framework. Each module in the curriculum has been created through academic research and past paper analysis, ensuring that students don't just study hard, they study smart.

The mock test series plays a major role as well, with real-time benchmarking and detailed analytics that help students track their performance. Practice sheets, class assignments, and regular feedback loops are integrated to make the learning process consistent and measurable.

AI-Powered Learning and Tech-Driven Delivery

LPT's tech infrastructure is another pillar of its academic model. At the core of its digital offerings is a Learning Management System (LMS) that is powered by AI and data-driven feedback.

The LMS not only provides access to class recordings and assignments but also tracks progress, identifies weak areas, and offers personalized test recommendations. Students receive immediate feedback after every practice session or mock, helping them take corrective action in real time.

For many students preparing from remote areas or managing their school or college workload, the platform offers flexibility without compromising on academic rigor.

Online Programs and Offline Reach

In addition to its online coaching for CAT and IPMAT, LPT has developed a strong offline presence, currently operating centers in 10+ cities across India. Cities like Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, and Jodhpur have seen consistent student engagement, and the institute plans to expand to over 40 cities in the next two years.

This hybrid approach, a mix of centralized academic design with decentralized student support, ensures that students get the best of both worlds: high-quality teaching and location-based mentorship.

Students across different academic backgrounds and locations have credited LPT's structured environment and mentor support for helping them perform well in high-pressure exams.

With early results and positive feedback from students, LPT is now preparing for its next phase of growth. The institute is looking to deepen its online program offerings, introduce more adaptive testing tools, and enhance its AI capabilities within the LMS.

LPT's early success with 100 IIM calls is not a case of luck or aggressive expansion. It is the result of years of experience, careful planning, and a genuine focus on student performance.

For more information, visit LPT website: https://lptedtech.com/

