1.2 Lakh Plus Students Gear up to Participate in the 19th Edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The highly anticipated Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023, India's most prestigious business quiz for campuses, clocked over 1.2 lakh registrations from students across India. The registered candidates will now get a chance to test their knowledge at the first qualifier, which is the Level 1 Prelim of the quiz, scheduled on Thursday 15th and Sunday 18th June 2023.

The nationwide Level 1 Prelim will be conducted as a software-based, MCQ format quiz and will feature 30 questions to be answered in 30 seconds each. For the online version of the Campus Quiz, the country has been divided into 24 clusters. The top 100 participants from each of the 24 clusters based on their scores in Level 1 Prelims will advance to Level 2 Prelim and the 12 highest-scoring contestants from Level 2 Prelims from each cluster will move forward to the Cluster Finals - Wild Card Round. These 24 clusters are further grouped into four zones- South, East, West, and North with each zone comprising 6 clusters. The four Zonals and the National Finals will be held as ground events.

Winners from each of the cluster finals will qualify for the Zonal Finals. Cluster winners and runners-up will receive cash prizes of Rs. 35,000* and Rs. 18,000* respectively. The winners of the four Zonal Finals will directly advance to the National Finals. The runners-up from the four Zonal Finals will compete in a Wild Card Final, and 2 out of the 4 runners-up will qualify for the National Finals. Totally, 6 finalists will compete in the National Finals, where the top scorer will be crowned the National Champion, receiving a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* and the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. In addition to the grand prize, this year the National winner and the top two scorers from the National Finals will get a chance to win an internship* with the Tata Group.

Giri Balasubramaniam, widely known as 'Pickbrain', a renowned quizmaster and Tata Crucible veteran, will serve as the Quizmaster for this edition. He will be accompanied by Quiz Co-host Rashmi Furtado.

Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, has been providing young minds a platform to showcase their quizzing acumen and, has been fostering curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing.

TCS iON is the technology partner for hosting the Prelims of the quiz.

