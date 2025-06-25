14th Batch of MBA Students Embark on Transformational Journey at IIM Udaipur

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony for the 2025-27 batch of its flagship Two-Year MBA program, welcoming 375 students. The batch comprises 30% female and 70% male students, representing a diverse demographic mix. Academically, 67% of the students come from engineering backgrounds, while 33% are from non-engineering fields. Additionally, 72% of the cohort has prior work experience, while 28% are freshers, enriching the classroom with a blend of perspectives and experiences.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, presided over the event. Mrs. Girija Subramanian, CMD, The New India Assurance Company Limited, was the Chief Guest. Subramanian holds a bachelor's degree in statistics. She is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India and also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London. She started her career as a direct recruit officer in GIC Re in 1988. In a career spanning over 34 years, she worked in reinsurance departments across various lines of business, including aviation, life, health, and property classes. Subramanian was the CMD of AIC of India (from September 2022) before assuming charge as CMD, New India Assurance.

Chief Guest Mrs. Girija Subramanian delivered an inspiring address, urging students to view their MBA journey not just as a path to academic excellence but as a transformative experience that shapes leaders of character, purpose, and resilience. She emphasised the need to master both management tools and real-world judgment, to embrace discomfort as a space for growth, and to align personal ambition with the nation's aspirations. "When your ambition aligns with India's future, you don't just build a careeryou build history," she remarked.

Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean, Programs at IIM Udaipur, shared three powerful takeawaysUnlock, Uplift, and be Unstoppable. She urged students to unlock their potential by exploring both depth and breadth in learning, uplift themselves and their peers through meaningful collaboration and peer learning, and carry forward the 'Unstoppable' spirit of IIM Udaipur as they embark on their transformational journey.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ujjwal Das, Chairperson of the Two-Year MBA Program at IIM Udaipur, urged the incoming cohort to embrace both the opportunities and challenges of the journey ahead. He underscored the importance of cultivating critical thinking and intellectual curiosity as essential tools for future leadership.

In his address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, congratulated the students and welcomed them to a transformational journey at one of India's leading management institutes. He spoke about the newly revised curriculum, specifically designed to provide a distinctive and impactful educational experience. Highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the incoming batch, Prof. Banerjee encouraged students to develop resilience, sharpen their problem-solving abilities, and fully engage with every opportunity at IIMU.

He urged students to stay energetic, curious, and actively involved in their learning journeymoving beyond passive learning to become critical thinkers and proactive contributors in the classroom. "Ask questions, be active, and make the most of your time here," he advised, reminding them that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow personally and professionally.

Prof. Banerjee also outlined why students choose IIM Udaipur over other institutions: its world-class faculty, vibrant campus experience, strong alumni network, thoughtfully designed curriculum from day one, and deep industry engagement that bridges theory and practice.

He concluded by reinforcing the institute's core values and encouraged students to practice and internalise three key principles: technology, innovation, and sustainability. These pillars, he said, are essential to becoming impactful leaders who can drive meaningful change in a fast-evolving global landscape.

The inauguration ceremony also celebrated academic excellence with the distribution of scholastic awards for outstanding performance across the three terms of the first year:

Term I:

Praveen Kumar, Aadhiraj Govindrao More, Sood Nilta Sunil, Aditya Panwar, Saurabh Vaid, Amruta Dhanaji Patil

Term II:

Amruta Dhanaji Patil, Rishabh Omprakash Tiwari, Aadhiraj Govindrao More, Aditya Panwar, Praveen Kumar

Additionally, the Director's Awards were presented to several students for their exemplary performance:

Amruta Dhanaji Patil, Sood Nilta Sunil, Sharma Anuj Kaushikkumar, Aadhiraj Govindrao More, Praveen Kumar, Amit Bhatt, Ayusha Nayak, Rahul Chauhan, Aditya Panwar, Vanya Agarwal, Stenil A Jacob, Sofiya S Sisolekar, Shubham Saraswat, Rishabh Omprakash Tiwari, Anuj Sharma, Kartik Singhal, Rajoli Sai Kiran Kumar

The ceremony proceedings were managed by Mr. Uday Bhaskar, Program Officer, and concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Avijit Raychaudhuri. In his address, Prof. Raychaudhuri expressed deep gratitude to all the dignitaries, faculty members, staff, and students for their presence and contributions. He acknowledged the efforts of the organising team, appreciated the insightful speeches and participation of the guests, and reaffirmed the institute's commitment to academic excellence and collaborative growth.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment.

IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718705/IIM_Udaipur_MBA_Batch_2025_2027.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

