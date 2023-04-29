1500+ Degrees Awarded at the Convocation 2022 of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (including MRDC) and Manav Rachna University

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 29 (/NewsVoir): Joint convocation ceremony of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, including Manav Rachna Dental College (MRDC)) and Manav Rachna University was held yesterday at Manav Rachna, Aravali campus to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of its students of batch 2022. This is the 8th Convocation for MRU and the 18th convocation for MRIIRS.

1500+ students (undergraduate, postgraduate & doctoral) were bestowed with their treasured degrees at the solemn ceremony presided over by Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Indian Chemical Engineer & Former Director General of CSIR & Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi as the Guests of Honour.

A total of 91 Ph.D. scholars, including 29 from MRU and 62 from MRIIRS, were awarded their Doctoral degrees. A total of 1256 UG degrees were awarded including 409 from MRU, 756 from MRIIRS and 91 from MRDC. 293 PG Degrees from all three institutions were awarded that included 31 from MRU, 247 from MRIIRS and 15 from MRDC.

In addition to academic proficiency awards, students were recognized with medals for exceptional achievements. The medals included Chief Patron Medal, President Medal, Vice President Medal, and Vice Chancellor Medal that were conferred upon merit students.

Honoris Causa degrees were bestowed upon ten stalwarts, including Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Indian Chemical Engineer and Former Director General of CSIR; Prof. Yogesh Singh, VC University of Delhi; Sh. Saqulain Yasin Siddiqui, Chief Mentor, Maruti Suzuki; Shri Naveen Maheshwari, Director Allen Career Institute, Kota; Rajkamal Vempati, EVP and Head HR, Axis Bank; Padamshri Gagan Narang (Olympian & Vice President IOA); Barun Dass, Youngest MD & CEO of TV9 Network; Suresh Dutt Tripathy, Chief Resource Officer, Air India; Narendra Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Shivalik Prints Ltd; and Mr Msh Mehrotra, Corporate Chef, Indian Accent.

The Convocation Memoir was released by the dignitaries and Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI; Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Dr Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Dr Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS; Dr IK Bhat, VC, MRU; Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar and other senior functionaries.

Dr Sanjay Srivastava and Dr IK Bhat presented the Annual Report of the MRIIRS and MRU respectively, and congratulated the graduating students for their commitment towards education.

While delivering the Convocation address, Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar said, "At Manav Rachna, I witnessed an uncommon abundance of admiration and celebration with 10 Honoris Causa being bestowed upon across diverse domains." He also shared the powerful message of Education being equivalent to Future; and three distinct things about Education: Right to Education, Right Education and Right way of Education.

Congratulating the graduands, Dr Prashant Bhalla shared, "I feel immense respect for the efforts and hard work of all the students, their parents and the teachers who have made this day possible by working tirelessly towards their academic goals. Both the universities MRIIRS & MRU have prepared students to be an ideal fit for the industry with the right inculcation of skills, and I am hopeful that Batch 2022 will make their alma mater proud with their every achievement."

Guest of Honour and Honoris Causa recipient of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree, Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar shared, "This Honorary Causa bestowed upon me is a responsibility that I adhere to pass on integrity and diligence and expressed his happiness to be part of Manav Rachna".

Guest of Honour and Honoris Causa recipient of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree, Dr Yogesh Singh expressed, "It's a matter of pride and honour for me to be bestowed with Honoris Causa." He addressed students, "Degree is just a document. Your education is seen in your behaviour and your conduct will drive your future. Work for the welfare of others and objective should be doing good to others."

Gagan Narang delightfully accepted honoris causa degree and stated, "This degree is precious to me because it recognzies the journey, hard work and my quest for excellence."

Suresh Dutt Tripathy pleasantly accepted the honoris causa and mentioned that "it is nothing other than your passion which can take you the way you want to pursue. HR is a field of passion, contribution and has been realized by all the sections in the country."

Narendra Agarwal humbly received the honoris causa from Manav Rachna and stated that he is amazed to see the plethora of wisdom and dedication. He also praised how Manav Rachna has vision of sustainable environment and he is also committed for a development of green environment by practicing healthy industry practices.

Msh Mehrotra thanked Manav Rachna for bestowing the degree on him and congratulated institute for taking such an initiative where culinary experts are being recognised and culinary education is given such an importance.

In the absence of Sh. Saqulain Yasin Siddiqui, his son accepted the degree on his behalf and expressed his happiness stating that he is honored and privileged to receive it. And thanked Manav Rachna for bestowing the honor upon his father who is steering the Strategic Mentoring Board of Manav Rachna.

And Tanu Malhotra gracefully accepted the honoris causa degree on behalf of Rajkamal Vempati thanked Manav Rachna for the recognition and wished the institution for a bright future.

Naveen Maheshwari beamingly acknowledged the honoris causa degree and said, "I accept this honour on behalf of entire Allen Family; this is not just an honour for me but for all hardworking students."

Barun Dass expressed his delight on being awarded the degree and shared how knowledge always increases when distributed. He mentioned that India is in best phase for students to flourish in their fields and said that focus and commitment can take them long way.

With the achievements soaring high and a promise of a better future, the convocation ceremony was a content experience for all graduands, their families and friends. Manav Rachna will keep building characters that mark their presence worldwide and create sagas for all to recognize.

