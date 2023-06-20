17.9 lakh workers added under ESIC in April 2023: Ministry of Labour

New Delhi [India], June 20 : About 17.9 lakh new employees have been added to Employees' State Insurance Scheme in April 2023, the provisional payroll data showed Monday.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

ESIC takes care in case of incidences of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and provides medical care to insured persons and their families.

To ensure more coverage, around 30,249 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in the same month.

"Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 17.88 lakh employees added during the month, 8.37 lakh employees up to the age of 25 years constitute the bulk of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees," a Ministry of Labour and Employment release said.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the enrolment of net female members was 3.53 lakh in April. Also, a total of 63 transgender employees have also got registered under the scheme

"It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of the society."

