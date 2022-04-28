2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) launches in Revitalised Property Market, Nominations Open

The prestigious real estate awards programme PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards lands in India for the first time to celebrate the third edition of the ceremony in the country.

Organised by PropertyGuru (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading proptech company, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) will be presented in October 2022 in a year that confidence in the revitalised Indian economy is growing.

Barring economic disruption, the Indian housing market will become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030, according to research from PropertyGuru Property Report, the official magazine of the Awards. With end users moving demand drivers for the property market, new residential supply in India will continue to improve in quality in the coming years.

Following a successful virtual celebration last year, the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme will honour real estate achievements across a variety of developer, development and design categories, including honours for the real estate portfolio expanding across the Indian subcontinent.

Key dates:

2 September 2022 - Entries Close

19-22 September 2022 - Site Inspections

23 September 2022 - Final Judging

October 2022 - Gala Event and Awards Ceremony in India

9 December 2022 - Regional Grand Final Gala Event in Bangkok, Thailand

Nominations and entries are being accepted here:

Timely issues

Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) launched the 2022 edition of the programme at The Imperial Hotel New Delhi, where they discussed timely issues pertinent to the real estate sector.

Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said he looked forward to a good turnout of competitors this year as he called developers to cast their entries for eligible projects and companies in India. Real estate professionals and the public are also encouraged to nominate online.

Amit Khanna, Managing Director of Phoenix Advisers, and returning chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India), delivered the latest updates on the Indian real estate market as well as the most salient trends therein.

The independent panel of judges, led by Khanna, will participate in a rigorous selection process shortlisting eligible entries and nominations to a wide array of categories. The 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) gives the nation's finest developers and design practices an opportunity to vie for 48 titles that will set them apart from their peers.

Setting India's finest apart

Open categories include Best Developer (India) and individual honours for the best developers in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, as well as titles for condo, housing, and commercial development. Categories honouring green, eco-friendly, pet-friendly, mixed use, branded residential, smart building, and integrated work-from-home developments are also open. Various design awards will be given to honour achievements in architectural design, interior design, landscape architectural design, and others. The full list of categories is available at .

This year, the awards programme also seeks to honour the expanding assets of the nation's most prolific developers, with titles in store for Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio, Best Operational Office Portfolio, Best Operational Industrial Portfolio, and Best Operational Retail Portfolio.

The selection process in 2022 will be supervised by the team of HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, thereby maintaining the programme's reputation for being fair, transparent, and credible. For India, the awards programme is supervised by Paul Ashburn, ASPAC Leader at HLB Real Estate Group and co-managing partner of HLB in Thailand.

Outstanding companies

Last year's edition of the Asia Property Awards honoured fast-growing luxury property development company Sunteck Realty Ltd. with the golden statuette of Best Developer (Mumbai), among other titles. The judges were impressed by the company's aspirational, premium residential brands as well as world-class commercial developments.

Following Sunteck Realty Ltd's lead, main country winners of the 2022 Awards in India will be eligible to contend for the Best of Asia honours at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 9 December in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October gala event in India will be streamed live via AsiaPropertyAwards.com and digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn, with hopes of reaching an international audience of investors, consumers and agents across the Asia Pacific region. The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards virtual gala series, which began streaming in 2020 and continued in 2021, has garnered around 1 million views to date across multiple channels.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards has expanded over the years to cover not only India's huge property market but also those of Sri Lanka, Australia, China, and Greater Niseko in Japan.

Organised by Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, PropertyGuru Group, the 3rd PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme is supported by official portal partner PropertyGuru.com; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official PR partner FleishmanHillard India; and official supervisor HLB.

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.

In 2022, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming.

Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2022.

For more information, please visit .

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, and the preferred destination for over 52 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with more than 3.3 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

was launched in 2007 and has helped to drive the Singapore property market online and has made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown into a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of leading property portals across its core markets company; award-winning mobile apps; a high quality developer sales enablement platform, PropertyGuru FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance and a host of other property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit .

