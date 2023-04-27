2023 carandbike Awards: Toyota Innova Hycross, Suzuki V-Strom SX take top honours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (/NewsVoir): One of India's oldest and most reputed automobile awards is back to recognise the best cars and two-wheelers in the industry. With over 50 cars, motorcycles and scooters in the fray, the winners of the 2023 car&bike Awards presented by Vredestein Tyres have been announced. The Car of the Year has been awarded to the Toyota Innova Hycross, and the Suzuki V-Strom SX has been chosen as the car&bike Two-Wheeler of the Year.

The 2023 car&bike Awards presented by Vredestein Tyres and Jury Round was spearheaded by car&bike Editor-in-Chief Girish Karkera. The car jury also included Raj Kapoor, Motorsport Constructor & Auto Analyst, Parth Ghorpade, Race Driver (Indian Racing League), Anushriya Gulati, Race Car Driver & Cross-Country Rider, Shams Raza Naqvi, Senior Editor, car&bike, Kingshuk Dutta, Assistant Editor, car&bike, Seshan Vijayraghavan, Principal Correspondent, car&bike and Ninad Mirajgaonkar, Head (Curated Content), car&bike.

The two-wheeler jury was led by Preetam Bora, Senior Editor, car&bike and included Sagar Sheldekar, Two-Wheeler Expert & Content Creator. Rishad Cooper, Two-Wheeler Expert, Siddhant Karnick, Actor & Petrolhead, Shams Raza Naqvi, Senior Editor, car&bike and Kingshuk Dutta, Assistant Editor, car&bike.

"The car&bike awards recognises and honours the best amongst all new cars and bikes launched last year. 2022 has seen a year of resurgence for the automotive industry and in that, brands have come up with some gems that require this special accolade. We have taken a scientific approach with the help of our jury experts and audit partners to justify our top picks. My best wishes to all the winners," said Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.

The winners were selected among more than 50 nominations which were put through stringent assessments by two separate juries for cars and two-wheelers at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. After a thorough and elaborate assessment, followed by voting, the winners were chosen, with the votes and data being validated by Divergent Insights, the validation partners.

The awards ceremony was held at Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi, amidst a gathering of some of the most illustrious leaders of the Indian Automobile industry. Winners of the top honours, including Car of the Year, Motorcycle of the Year and Electric Scooter of the Year, among others, were felicitated during the awards ceremony. Members of the auto industry were also invited to present the awards across different segments, and several categories to the winners.

Now in its 18th year, the car&bike Awards have grown to clearly stand out amongst the clutter of automotive awards in India, by being the most credible and fair. Two separate juries of eminent, experienced, and multi-skilled jurors evaluated and judged the two product categories: cars and bikes.

The car&bike Awards also have the distinction of having India's most voted for Viewers' Choice categories. The car&bike Viewers' Choice Car, Motorcycle and Scooter of the Year are sought-after trophies at each year's event. The 2023 car&bike Awards presented by Vredestein Tyres Viewers' Choice Car of the Year is the Kia Carens, car&bike Viewers' Choice Motorcycle of the Year is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the car&bike Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year is the Ola S1.

Full List of Winners

car&bike is a leading auto technology platform with a focus to build India's largest hyper-local integrated platform for content and commerce. The platform has been built on path-breaking auto programming, intensive coverage of global automobile news and the largest used car range with exclusive online booking of 5000+ cars across 300+ cities. In a short span of time, c&b has clearly established itself as one of the top auto portal in the country and the fastest growing used car brand by far. The business offers technology solutions to all the stakeholders of the automotive industry at various points of buy and sell value chain. car&bike was recently acquired by Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, India's leading player in the used car vehicle ecosystem.

