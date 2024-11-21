2024's Most Influential Fashion Figures: Visionaries Setting the Trends

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: In a world where age, background, and societal norms often define limits, these exceptional individuals have broken barriers to chase their dreams and make a difference. From bold career transitions to groundbreaking achievements in fashion, modeling, and beyond, each story highlights the power of perseverance and self-belief. Whether it's inspiring body positivity, embracing new challenges, or creating impactful legacies, these remarkable personalities prove that it's never too late to shine. Dive into their journeys and discover how they are reshaping narratives and motivating others to pursue their passions.

1.Daman Majithia: A Bold Leap from Business to Fashion

At 62, Daman Majithia from Amritsar, Punjab, has redefined his life. After 41 successful years in business, he made a dynamic shift into the fashion and glamour industry two years ago. Now a show opener, show stopper, and jury member at numerous fashion events, Daman is proving that it's never too late to pursue a passion. Adding to his impressive journey, he is honing his acting skills at Actor's Truth Academy in Mumbai under the guidance of renowned Bollywood actor Saurabh Sachdeva. His journey stands as a powerful testament to following dreams at any age.

2. Abhishek Kumar: Best Model and Influencer of the Year 2024

Abhishek Kumar, a leading figure in the fashion world, has been awarded Best Model and Influencer of the Year at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Motivational Awards 2024. This accolade follows his earlier title as Mr. Asia India, reflecting his dedication and influence in the industry. Abhishek credits his success to the unwavering support of his family, friends, and fans. He continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams with passion, as he reaches new heights in his modeling career and leaves a lasting impact on the fashion scene.

3. Captain Allroy Collaco: From Army Veteran to Modeling Icon

Captain Allroy Collaco, a decorated Indian Army veteran with over 30 years of expertise in security and facilities management, has ventured into the modeling world with passion and dedication. Recently honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, Captain Collaco is driven by a desire for creativity and self-expression. His goal is to inspire others to embrace their dreams confidently, showing that it's never too late to explore new paths. With unwavering commitment, he aims to motivate people to pursue their passions and proudly walk the ramp with determination.

4. Rupika Grover: A Multifaceted Inspiration

Rupika Grover, the winner of Mrs. India One in a Million 2023, embodies the essence of beauty that transcends age and background. Her journey from a qualified lawyer to a prominent actress and model, sharing the screen with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, showcases her diverse talents. Rupika has also graced the ramp at international fashion shows, including Galaland, further establishing her presence in the fashion world. Her victory highlights that true beauty lies in authenticity and determination. Committed to inspiring others and promoting inclusivity, Rupika proves that elegance and success know no boundaries. Her presence continues to uplift and motivate those who dare to dream.

5. Mahajabeen Rozy Yousuf: A Beacon of Empowerment

Mahajabeen Rozy Yousuf, a resident of Mayur Vihar-1, Delhi, won the runner-up title and the Fashion Icon Award at the Miss & Mrs. India International: Women of Substance competition in Dubai. A dedicated entrepreneur, Mahajabeen runs a Salon and Makeup Academy, where she empowers women by providing training in makeup artistry and salon management. With the support of her husband and the efforts of Ashirwad Consultant, Mahajabeen continues to inspire women to pursue financial independence and break societal barriers. Her vision is to create more opportunities for women to thrive in business and beyond.

6. Mamta Jha: Shining in the Plus-Size Fashion Industry

Mamta Jha, a trailblazing plus-size model from Dwarka, Delhi, has made remarkable strides in the fashion world. Her achievements include winning Mrs. Delhi NCR, receiving the Women Empowerment Award from Mannara Chopra, and being recognized as a plus-size model by Shamita Shetty, Sudha Chandran, and Rashmi Desai. She has also been featured in The Rainbow Magazine and proudly holds the "I Am Woman of the Year" award. Mamta's journey is a testament to her resilience and passion, breaking barriers and inspiring others in the fashion industry.

7. Radha Petaru: Model, Dancer, and Philanthropist

Radha Petaru, crowned Mrs. Boston 2023 (USA), is a multi-talented model and dancer. She has won the prestigious Queen Award and Influencer Award for her contributions to the fashion world. Radha is also deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting non-profit organizations and serving food to the less fortunate, making a significant impact through her efforts.

8. Mohit Jaimani Aggarwal: Telecom Leader and Aspiring Model

Mohit Jaimani Aggarwal, a telecom professional from Delhi, excels in a senior role at a reputed MNC. An avid Instagram influcencer, he also passionately pursues modeling in his free time, earning recognition such as the Model of the Year award from actress Amisha Patel. Known for his striking resemblance to KGF hero Yash, Mohit is often referred to as 'Rocky Bhai' by admirers. His ultimate goal is to transition into the fashion industry full-time, aiming to become a professional model and a household name, representing leading brands.

9. Dr. Kalpna Rawat: A Multi-Talented Inspiration

Dr. Kalpna Rawat, a dynamic educationist, model, and dancer from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has earned numerous accolades for her diverse talents. She was crowned Mrs. UP Pride 2023 and Mrs. India Forever 2023, and won the National Dance Sports Championship 2023. Dr. Kalpna was also the 1st Runner-up in the ITF TV reality show and a finalist in Love and War 2.0. Additionally, she received the prestigious National Pride Award 2023 and was a finalist in Big Memsaab Dance and Dance icon tv reality show.she also get featured in famous Famina magazine article.Her remarkable journey continues to inspire others across multiple fields.

10. Namrata Tiwari: Redefining Beauty and Business

Namrata Tiwari's win as Maven Ms. Plus Size India International 2024 is a triumph of body positivity and self-confidence. A successful entrepreneur and Managing Director of Techinterio Pvt. Ltd., an innovative architectural firm, Namrata has seamlessly balanced her professional achievements with her passion for promoting diversity in beauty. Her victory challenges conventional beauty standards and sends a powerful message: every woman, regardless of size, deserves to feel confident and beautiful. Backed by her strong family values and unwavering support system, Namrata continues to inspire others to break barriers anembrace their true selves with pride.

11. Dwijapada Pratihar: Walking Towards New Milestones

Dwijapada Pratihar, a retired professional with 28 years of experience in multinational companies, is now pursuing a passion for walking that began at the age of 52. With an M.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, he retired early at 54 and turned his focus to fitness. He has accumulated over 86 Millions walking steps on 15th October 2024, over 4176 Days, daily average 20600 Steps/Day since 11th May 2013. It's a world record. Earlier, 86 Millions Steps Guinness World Record was owned by Arthur Blessitt, American Citizen. impressive goal is to reach 100 million steps by December 31, 2025, and walk 100,001 kilometers by December 31, 2028. Dwijapada's journey demonstrates that it's never too late to set new goals, stay active, and inspire others to embrace a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor